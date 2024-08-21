News

BC Conservatives say website calling for Rustad's ouster not set up from within party

The party said it had evidence that the website was set up by "a third party campaign masquerading as members."
John Rustad
John RustadScreenshot: YouTube
Loading content, please wait...
Bcpoli
Bc Conservatives
John Rustad
Aisha Estey
Angelo Isidorou
Teresa Wat

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news