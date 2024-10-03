BC Conservatives vow to end ICBC's 'bloated monopoly'

The BC Conservatives have unveiled their plan to end ICBC's monopoly on basic insurance, which the provincial crown corporation has enjoyed for decades.Leader John Rustad suggested competition in the market would not only result in more options for British Columbians, but lower insurance prices as well."ICBC is a bloated monopoly," Rustad said. "After years of mismanagement, British Columbians are stuck with a broken system. On top of that, David Eby and the NDP have stripped away the rights of accident victims to fight for the support they need to rebuild their lives. That's not just wrong, it’s cruel."He lamented the fact that with the way things are currently set up, younger and older drivers are charged more simply because of their age."Under ICBC's monopoly, too many young people are being forced off the road by unaffordable insurance premiums," Rustad said. "We will make sure that everyone — whether you’re 18 or 80 — has access to fair, affordable insurance rates."The Conservative leader also vowed to restore right for accident victims, slamming Premier David Eby and the BC NDP for implementing a "no-fault insurance system" that neglects injured parties."Eby's no-fault system leaves accident victims out in the cold," he claimed. "The Conservative Party will make sure that anyone with life-altering injuries has the right to representation and the ability to fight for the support they need to get their lives back on track."ICBC was founded by the NDP government in 1973, and operated as a non-profit crown corporation for decades until BC Liberals premier Christy Clark revoked that status in 2010. Since then, it has operated as the only public for-profit insurance provider in the country. All vehicles in the province must have basic insurance from ICBC, however drivers are free to use other providers for extended coverage.