BC Conservatives vow to open full public inquiry into alleged use of taxpayer dollars to buy illicit drugs

The BC Conservatives have pledged to launch a comprehensive public inquiry into the alleged use of taxpayer funds to purchase illicit drugs by the Drug User Liberation Front.This commitment comes in response to claims that public money, possibly funneled through the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users, was used to procure drugs from the dark web for distribution to drug users.Rustad and the BC Conservatives vowed to uncover the extent of the NDP's involvement, including that of Premier David Eby. The inquiry aims to establish whether the provincial government, under the NDP, had prior knowledge of or approved the use of funds in this manner. The party argues that such actions may have contributed to BC’s ongoing challenges with addiction and public safety."We need to know when David Eby and his government were made aware of this illegal activity, and why they continued to fund an organization openly involved in the purchase and distribution of dangerous street drugs," Rustad said. "As Premier, Eby must answer for how hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars ended up in the hands of groups trafficking drugs to vulnerable communities."The Conservatives emphasizes that transparency and accountability in the use of taxpayer money are crucial, especially when addressing the opioid crisis. Rustad has criticized the current government's approach to harm reduction, arguing that it has not effectively addressed the root causes of addiction or provided adequate support for recovery services. The proposed inquiry seeks to hold those responsible accountable and to reassess the province’s harm reduction strategies.The inquiry, according to Rustad, would aim to restore public trust and ensure that government actions are aligned with the needs and safety of British Columbians. The BC Conservatives believe that this effort will bring to light crucial details about government decisions and provide clarity on the use of taxpayer funds in managing the ongoing crisis."David Eby has built his career advocating for drug legalization and defending drug dealers," Rustad concluded. "He's now using public funds to push this dangerous agenda, experimenting on vulnerable, severely addicted people while hiding behind organizations like DULF and the BCCSU. This must stop. The public deserves accountability, and our government will deliver it."