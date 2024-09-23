BC Conservatives vow to shut down NDP 'drug dens,' prioritize 'real treatment'

John Rustad and the BC Conservatives have vowed to shut down supervised substance use facilities and shift the focus to ensuring those with addictions receive treatment.The party also expressed its desire to reverse the BC NDP's decriminalization of hard drugs and reinstate tough penalties for offenders."David Eby and the NDP have abandoned vulnerable people struggling with addiction, creating a system that enables drug abuse while neglecting real solutions," Rustad said in a press release. "As a result, our communities have become unsafe, and it’s our children and families who are left to suffer with the consequences. This is not just a policy failure — it’s a public safety crisis."He declared that families "deserve to live in safe, drug-free neighborhoods," and promised to "shut down every single drug den injection site to protect them."Rustad accused the NDP of having "abdicated their responsibility to ensure the safety of our children" by "leaving them to grow up in neighborhoods riddled with drug den injection sites and addiction."His sentiments were echoed by Richmond-Bridgeport candidate Teresa Wat, who argued that "instead of helping those struggling with addiction," Eby and the NDP have been "enabling dangerous drug use in our neighborhoods.""The so-called 'safe supply' has turned our streets into scenes of tragedy, and it's our children who are the innocent victims," she lamented. "As a mother and grandmother, I can't stand by while our communities are torn apart."The pair went on to outline the rest of the Conservatives' plan, which includes the recriminalization of hard drugs, shifting the focus from "enabling addiction" to providing treatment and recovery services, and enhancing law enforcement to ensure community safety..Housing, drug policy top issues in first days of BC election campaign.Drug policy has been a central focus of the Conservatives' campaign so far, with Rustad kicking things off in front of the drug-filled homeless encampment at Crab Park in Vancouver..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.