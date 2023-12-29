BC court blocks drug consumption in nearly all public areas

The Supreme Court of British Columbia moved to add further restrictions on public use of illegal drug laws on Thursday, banning use within six metres of nearly all public spaces. It will now be illegal to consume illegal drugs within six metres of shopping malls, workplaces, libraries, and community centres, per Global News.More locations have been added to the Restricting Public Consumption of Illegal Substances Act, which was first passed in November. The act contains a list of locations where people could face fines or imprisonment for consuming illegal drugs, including playgrounds, sports fields, beaches, and parks. While BC has already decriminalized illegal drugs, which means people couldn’t be arrested or charged for the possession of small amounts of hard drugs, the new restrictions will give police more room for action if people do not comply. The ruling is in favour of a motion put forth by the Harm Reduction Nurses Association, and constitutes a temporary injunction until March 31.BC Premier David Eby said “we can find a balance, and we will. Because it is essential to address the toxic drug crises. And to ensure we have livable communities for everybody.”