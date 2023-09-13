John Koopman

The Provincial Court of British Columbia decided a pastor can proceed with an application to dismiss the prosecution against him for allegedly holding an in-person worship service during COVID-19. 

“The evidence thus far presented in this matter shows that the Public Health Officer (PHO) responded promptly to one religious community’s requests for accommodation with permission to meet in person, while simply ignoring similar requests from other faith communities,” said Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) Litigation Director Marty Moore in a Tuesday press release. 

