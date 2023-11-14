BC crime spree of robberies and carjackings spans hundreds of kilometres

In the early hours of November 14, a crime wave in BC set off a flurry of responses from law enforcement.Reports of armed robbery, attempted carjackings and break-ins set off a series of events that culminated in the apprehension of two suspects, both residents of Kamloops.It started when a black Dodge Challenger was reportedly stolen from Chase the previous evening. The stolen vehicle was later implicated in an armed robbery on the 1100-block of Rogers Way in Kamloops around 12:50 a.m. Subsequent incidents included attempted robberies with firearms at commercial locations on the 1800-block of the Trans Canada Highway and another on Rogers Way. Despite the efforts of multiple frontline officers in the area, the suspect vehicle managed to elude capture."As part of the investigation, the Kamloops RCMP Detachment quickly connected with our neighboring RCMP detachment in Merritt, whose officers were able to re-establish the vehicle’s location as it entered into their jurisdiction and fled from police there," said Supt. Jeff Pelley, Officer in Charge of the Kamloops RCMP Detachment.A coordinated effort, involving the Special Enforcement Division (SED) and Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Teams (ERT) along with Police Dog Service (PDS) Units, was then deployed as the suspects fled into the Upper Fraser Valley.The pursuit continued into Hope, where reports flooded in, including incidents of someone with a weapon smashing vehicle windows, attempted break-ins, and two carjacking attempts — one of which involved a police officer in an unmarked vehicle. A minor collision ensued, prompting a nearby hospital to initiate lockdown procedures as a precautionary measure.The intense operation ended with the swift apprehension of the suspects by ERT, PDS, and frontline officers. One suspect was found perched in a tree, while the other was located inside a sleeping resident's room in a care home that had been broken into."Thanks to the quick action and coordination of police resources, last night’s crime spree that started in Kamloops and continued into Hope, came to a quick end, and we can focus on the ongoing investigations to support the charges recommended for consideration and approval," said Pelley.The suspects are currently being held in custody in Hope.Authorities are urging anyone with information or relevant footage of the incidents to contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000, referencing file 2023-40560.