B.C. doctor says encroaching tyranny begs for prayer and resistance

A B.C. doctor spared discipline for alleged misinformation during the pandemic says citizens should turn to prayer and resistance regarding the wrongful actions of an oppressive state.Charles Hoffe, of Lytton, made his comments to the Reclaiming Canada Conference in Calgary on Saturday.Hoffe said he respected the College of Physicians and Surgeons and “never ever expected” to “become their enemy.” However, that changed after he saw “terrible side effects” from COVID-19 vaccination in his own patients.“I could not keep silent, and I was so I wrote an open letter to our provincial health officer to ask her how I should be treating these vaccine injuries.”Hoffe said the rate of vaccine injury was one in 200 among his patients in contrast to press releases from B.C.’s provincial health officer, Bonnie Henry.“She had been informed by the people who were monitoring the vaccine injuries that the rate of vaccine injuries for the COVID shots was 87 times higher than for the flu shots, and yet she gave press releases where she said it's about the same as the flu,” Hoffe said.The doctor spoke at events in four provinces warning of higher myocarditis rates and other side effects for COVID-19 vaccine recipients. The college pursued discipline against Hoffe, which he said prompted him to pray..“The Bible says, Love your enemies and pray for those that persecute you. And I did that, and I prayed for them relentlessly,” Hoffe recalled.While Hoffe prayed for the best, he expected the worst, that he would be fined $200,000 and lose his medical licence, as Bill 36 had empowered the college to do.“If they claim to have received an anonymous complaint, they can instantly suspend your medical license without any investigation. This is medical tyranny on steroids,” Hoffe stated regarding the “draconian legislation.”Hoffe said the professional misconduct charges against him were dropped without much explanation from the college, except that the process was punishment enough.“One of the key tactics of tyrants is censorship. They have to control the narrative because they and so they work through fear and intimidation and censorship,” said Hoffe.Hoffe, who was raised in South Africa, recalled his surprise that in Canada he could not opt out of the public health care system and government-mandated health premiums.“I realized that this was not the land of freedom that I thought it was, because we live in a nanny state where our lives are micro-managed by the government. So we have to find ways around this, and sometimes the way to do it is simply to resist it,” Hoffe said..The doctor recalled how his father, “a prominent businessman and a powerful anti-apartheid activist,” raised money to open the country’s first non-segregated school. “The government would come pounding on the door every month, saying, ‘This is an illegal school. You will shut it down.’ And they said, ‘Oh yes, yes, absolutely right away.’ And then the police would walk away, and they would just carry on.”Hoffe said civil disobedience is required when normal democratic processes fail.“When the government is tyrannical and unjust and draconian, it is our duty as citizens to resist,” Hoffe said.The doctor said the pandemic-era restrictions and the narratives around vaccination unrolled in “lockstep” around the world.“This was government hate policy. It drove a wedge of hatred between the facts and the unvaxed, and it split families and churches and friendships and tore our society apart with medical apartheid, and it was all based on lies,” Hoffe stated.In his closing comments, Hoffe said he won his David vs. Goliath battle through prayer.“Because it's a spiritual war, it doesn't have a political solution, it has a spiritual solution. And so I believe the most important thing that each one of us can do, apart from resisting tyranny and spreading truth, is the power of prayer.”Hoffe’s comments prompted a standing ovation. At the request of an audience member he prayed for the nation.Below: the stage broadcast and the studio broadcast from the conference. Dr. Hoffe gave the first address on the first video. Tickets for live attendance at Calgary's BMO Centre for Saturday and Sunday are available at https://www.weunify.ca/.