B.C. doctor says encroaching tyranny begs for prayer and resistance

“When the government is tyrannical and unjust and draconian, it is our duty as citizens to resist,” Hoffe said.
Dr Charles Hoffe at the Reclaiming Canada Conference, Sep. 20, 2025
Dr Charles Hoffe at the Reclaiming Canada Conference, Sep. 20, 2025
