BC drivers continue risky habits despite distracted driving and seatbelt campaigns

New numbers from the BC Highway Patrol show that drivers across the province remain inconsistent when it comes to wearing seatbelts and avoiding distractions behind the wheel. While March 2026 saw a slight drop in tickets compared to the same month last year, the overall picture remains largely unchanged.In total, officers issued 775 tickets for seatbelt violations and 2,722 for using electronic devices while driving, down slightly from 821 and 2,738 tickets in March 2025. Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said the results reflect a steady state rather than significant improvement. “Having said that, you can look around and see that too many people are still using their phones while driving. And why some people can’t bring themselves to use their seatbelt remains a mystery,” he said.Regionally, the South Coast, including Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, issued the most distracted driving tickets, rising to 822 from 603 last year. Northern BC saw the largest improvement in electronic device compliance, dropping to 100 tickets from 153..Seatbelt compliance remains a concern as well. Adults in Northern BC received 148 tickets, up from 111 last year, while the Kootenay region improved slightly, dropping to 57 tickets from 47 in 2025. Metro Vancouver continues to see the most violations involving children in car or booster seats, with 22 tickets issued.“Distracted driving is still one of the top three things that can kill you on BC roads, along with speed and impairment, and seatbelts are just such an easy way to save lives in collisions,” said McLaughlin. He added that enforcement remains a key part of the province’s strategy to educate drivers and reduce traffic deaths.Despite years of awareness campaigns, the numbers suggest that many drivers in British Columbia have yet to fully adopt safe driving habits, leaving road safety a persistent challenge across the province.