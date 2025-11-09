BC drivers hit with nearly 8,000 speeding tickets during October safety campaign

Nearly 8,000 drivers in British Columbia were ticketed for speeding in October as part of the BC Highway Patrol’s annual Drive Relative to Conditions and Pedestrian Awareness campaign, underscoring the province’s ongoing road safety challenges.The campaign revealed drivers continue to treat roads as if summer conditions prevail, ignoring the risks posed by autumn and winter weather. A total of 7,888 speeding tickets were issued across the province, including 2,167 on the South Coast, 1,598 on Vancouver Island, 1,486 in Northern BC, 1,443 in Central BC, 1,171 in the Kootenay region, and 23 by Special Traffic Operations units.Cpl. Michael McLaughlin, of BC Highway Patrol, said many drivers overestimate their abilities. “As drivers we are guilty of thinking that we are exceptional. We make excuses about why the rules should not apply to us,” he said..“But once you hit another human being, or an animal, or badly injure yourself, it’s too late to be smarter or act better.”Drivers are reminded that posted speed limits assume ideal conditions, and must adjust for poor weather, heavy traffic, or darkness. With winter approaching, patrol officials stress the importance of staying sober, alert, and undistracted.Pedestrians and other vulnerable road users are urged to remain vigilant, put phones away, wear brighter or reflective clothing, and obey traffic signals.“None of us are special drivers or invulnerable pedestrians,” said McLaughlin. “The weather has turned now and it’s dark most of the time. Slow down and avoid getting a ticket or something worse. Help us create a safer and better experience on our roads.”