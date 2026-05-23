B.C. drug decriminalization experiment leaves public backing in collapse

British Columbians now show the lowest support in Canada for a purely “public health” approach to drug addiction after the province’s controversial decriminalization experiment was linked to worsening disorder and rising overdose deaths.Blacklock's Reporter says new federal Health Department research found only 15% of people in British Columbia believe a public health strategy focused on prevention, education and treatment funding is the best solution to Canada’s opioid crisis.Instead, most Canadians — particularly in B.C. and the Prairies — now favour combining health measures with tougher law enforcement.The findings were published in a federal report titled Follow-Up Survey And Qualitative Research On Controlled Substances Awareness, Knowledge And Behaviour For Public Education 2025-2026.“When asked about approaches they believe would be best to end the opioid crisis, a combined approach that integrates both public health measures and law enforcement emerges as the clear plurality preference,” the report stated.Support for a mixed approach reached 64% in British Columbia and the Prairie provinces, higher than in Quebec at 50% and Alberta at 51%.The report was based on focus groups and surveys involving 4,203 Canadians nationwide. Ottawa spent $201,670 on the research conducted by Earnscliffe Strategy Group..The findings come after British Columbia’s widely criticized drug decriminalization policy was effectively abandoned earlier than planned.The federal government in 2023 approved a three-year pilot project allowing public possession of up to 2.5 grams of cocaine, opioids and other hard drugs in British Columbia.It marked the first major decriminalization order of its kind since Canada criminalized cocaine and opium more than a century ago.At the time, federal officials signalled openness to expanding similar policies elsewhere in Canada.A 2024 Health Department memo to then-addictions minister Ya’ara Saks said Ottawa was prepared to consider “national decriminalization” and support jurisdictions seeking broader legalization of small-quantity possession.But the B.C. experiment quickly drew criticism from municipalities, police and residents who complained of open drug use, rising disorder and worsening public safety conditions.The pilot project was terminated after only 15 months — well before its scheduled January 2026 conclusion.Data from the British Columbia Coroners Service showed overdose deaths increased 16.5% during the decriminalization period compared to the 15 months prior..Federal briefing notes also acknowledged the policy contributed to growing social disorder across communities.“Compounding social crises including the housing crisis and the toxic illegal drug and overdose crisis are contributing to drug-related issues and public disorder in communities,” the Health Department wrote in an October 2024 internal briefing note.The memo noted several municipalities and indigenous communities declared states of emergency during the crisis while demanding action from governments.The latest polling suggests public opinion has shifted sharply against relying solely on harm reduction and treatment-focused strategies without stronger enforcement measures.