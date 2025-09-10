BC dump truck driver fired on the spot after impaired rollover

An Abbotsford man lost both his licence and his job after rolling a dump truck into a ditch while allegedly drunk on the Lougheed Highway near Deroche.BC Highway Patrol said the 44-year-old driver crashed on the afternoon of September 4 and blew a “fail” on a roadside breath test. The man was not seriously injured but was immediately hit with a 90-day driving ban, the seizure of his licence, and a 30-day impound of the truck, which belonged to his employer.Police also handed him a $368 fine for driving without due care and another $230 ticket for having open liquor in the vehicle..While officers were still on scene, the man’s supervisor showed up and fired him on the spot.BC Highway Patrol said the case is an exception among commercial drivers, who typically work safely and follow the rules.“But with any big rig, the stakes are too high to be unsafe,” said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin.“We have no tolerance for drivers who are impaired.”