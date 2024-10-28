BC ELECTION: Final count enters final stage

The final count in British Columbia's provincial election has entered its final stage, with the results set to be announced by the end of Monday.After a weekend that saw more than 40,000 assisted and mail-in ballots counted, all that's left are the absentee ballots, of which there are around 22,000.According to Elections BC, results will be updated hourly until every last vote has been tallied.When the final count began, there were 15 ridings that had enough new votes coming in to potentially flip the result. In the days since, the gap in some ridings has grown, while in others it has shrunk. Juan de Fuca-Malahat went into the weekend as the closest riding, with the BC NDP's Dana Lajeunesse a mere 23 votes ahead of BC Conservative competitor Marina Sapozhnikov. The former has seen her lead increase to over 100.As of 9 a.m. PST, the title of tightest race belongs to Surrey-Guildford, where the BC Conservatives' Honveer Singh Randhawa leads the BC NDP's Garry Begg by just 12 votes. An estimated 226 absentee ballots still to be counted there, it could go either way.If the NDP flip Surrey-Guildford and every other ridings remains the same, it would push the party over the 47-seat threshold to form a majority government, and bring the Conservatives down to 45 seats. The BC Greens have secured their two seats.