News

BC ELECTION: Final count enters final stage

All that's left are the absentee ballots, of which there are around 22,000.
Voting
VotingScreenshot: YouTube
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bcpoli
David Eby
Bc Conservatives
John Rustad
Bc Ndp
Sonia Furstenau
Bc Greens
final count
absentee ballots

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news