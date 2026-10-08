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BC election poll finds 78% of voters dislike something about David Eby as Lorne Doerkson remains unknown to many

NDP Premier David Eby and Conservative Interim Leader Lorne Doerkson
NDP Premier David Eby and Conservative Interim Leader Lorne DoerksonGemini
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Bcpoli
Angus Reid
David Eby
Lorne Doerkson
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Western Standard
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