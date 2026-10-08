BC election poll finds 78% of voters dislike something about David Eby as Lorne Doerkson remains unknown to many

BC NDP Leader David Eby is heading deeper into the provincial election campaign with nearly eight in 10 British Columbians identifying something they dislike about him, while Conservative Leader Lorne Doerkson remains largely unknown to a significant portion of voters.A new Angus Reid Institute poll released Thursday found 78% of British Columbians could identify something negative about Eby, with concerns about his honesty and leadership topping the list.Nearly one-quarter (24%) cited dishonesty or broken promises as their biggest criticism of the incumbent premier, while another 20% described him as a weak or ineffective leader.Fewer than half of respondents identified something positive about Eby, suggesting the NDP leader faces a challenge in changing established public perceptions as the election campaign progresses.Among those identifying favourable qualities, 13% pointed to Eby's personal character, another 13% praised his leadership or competence, and 12% cited his policies or NDP values.The findings suggest Eby is entering the campaign with a well-established public image, although negative impressions are considerably more widespread than positive ones.Doerkson faces a different challenge, with many British Columbians still unfamiliar with the Conservative leader..The survey found 31% of respondents did not know enough about Doerkson to identify something they liked about him, while 29% could not name anything they disliked.That uncertainty was even more pronounced among undecided voters.More than half (55%) of uncertain voters could not identify a positive characteristic about Doerkson, while 50% were unable to offer any criticism.Among British Columbians who had formed opinions about the Conservative leader, 14% praised his conservative values, 14% viewed him as representing change or a fresh start, and another 14% identified honesty as a positive attribute.However, Doerkson also faces criticism over his political ideology and experience.The survey found 18% of respondents identified his conservative ideology as something they disliked, while 10% cited his inexperience.Another 10% expressed concerns about social issues or what they considered more extreme elements within the BC Conservative Party.The findings highlight contrasting challenges for the two leaders as they attempt to win over voters.Eby must contend with negative impressions that have developed during his time as premier, particularly concerns about trustworthiness and leadership effectiveness.Doerkson, meanwhile, has an opportunity to introduce himself to voters who have yet to form strong opinions about him, although his conservative positions and relative inexperience are already drawing criticism..The Angus Reid Institute said roughly equal numbers of British Columbians could identify something they liked about each leader, but Eby attracted substantially more negative responses.The results also suggest undecided voters could be particularly important to Doerkson's campaign, given the large proportion who remain unfamiliar with his leadership.The poll measures public perceptions of the two party leaders rather than direct voting intentions and does not, on its own, establish which party is leading the election race.