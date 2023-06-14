British Columbia has become the first province in Canada to provide universal coverage for eligible medications used for opioid problems.
“Improving access to medication is an important part of strengthening the public healthcare system,” said BC Health Minister Adrian Dix in a Wednesday press release.
“By reducing financial barriers to opioid agonist treatment medication, we’re making it easier for people to get the care they need and helping create more equitable health outcomes for people in BC.”
The release said OAT medications will be covered through BC’s universal coverage program Plan Z, providing full funding for residents with an active medical services plan.
OAT is an option for people struggling with opioid use disorder. It has been shown to improve retention in treatment, sustained abstinence from illicit opioid use, and helps reduce the risk of death.
OAT differers from prescribed safe supply. However, safe supply can often be a first step for a person to begin accessing addictions care, including OAT.
BC Mental Health and Addictions Minister Jennifer Whiteside said the toxic drug crisis “continues to claim lives at an unprecedented rate.”
“When people reach out for help, we want them met with support regardless of the size of their pocketbook,” said Whiteside.
“Removing these cost barriers to medication-assisted treatment will help more people stabilize their lives, prevent deaths and stay on their journey to wellness as our government continues to build a system of mental health and addictions care that works for everyone.”
In fiscal year 2021-2022, the release said 32,882 of the 34,520 patients utilizing OAT medications received coverage through PharmaCare. It said the 1,638 patients who paid out of pocket will now be 100% covered under Plan Z effective June 6.
Eligible BC patients who did not access them due to cost or of challenges getting registered for Plan G or getting tax information to register for PharmaCare will have immediate, barrier-free access.
The BC government decriminalized personal possession of various illicit drugs for three years in January.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
Moving towards treatment opposed to supplying. Wonder if it has anything to do with Canada is dying or Vancouver is dying documentaries. Either way one baby step in the right direction.
