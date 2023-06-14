Agonist treatment

The PEI government is subsidizing the costs of six substance use treatment medications, including Methadone. 

 Courtesy CBC

British Columbia has become the first province in Canada to provide universal coverage for eligible medications used for opioid problems. 

“Improving access to medication is an important part of strengthening the public healthcare system,” said BC Health Minister Adrian Dix in a Wednesday press release.

Craig R
Craig R

Moving towards treatment opposed to supplying. Wonder if it has anything to do with Canada is dying or Vancouver is dying documentaries. Either way one baby step in the right direction.

