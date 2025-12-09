BC extortion task force charges Surrey man in November shooting

A 21-year-old man has been charged after the BC Extortion Task Force advanced an investigation into a Surrey shooting tied to a series of incidents involving a single victim.Police said the case began on Nov. 12 at about 7:35 p.m. when Surrey RCMP’s Provincial Operations Support Unit responded to reports of shots fired at a home in the 17000 block of 32 Ave. Officers with the Surrey Police Service also attended.The BC Extortion Task Force later took over the file, saying the shooting was one of several related incidents connected to the same victim. After what police described as numerous investigative steps, Crown prosecutors approved a charge of unlawfully discharging a firearm under Section 244.2(3)(a) of the Criminal Code against Avtar Singh.Singh was arrested on Dec. 5 and remains in custody. His next court appearance is set for Dec. 10..Mounties said the investigation is still active and urged anyone with additional information to contact their local police.“The BC Extortion Task Force has been working hard to advance investigations and secure charges,” said Assistant Commissioner John Brewer.“While this charge approval signifies a strong step forward, please know that we are not done. Through our evidence-based investigations and strategic, intelligence-led operations we are committed to pursuing those who commit violent acts and are involved in extortions to hold them accountable.”Police said investigators continue to review whether the file is linked to other ongoing cases.