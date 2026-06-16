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B.C. faces constitutional challenge over race-based closures at Joffre Lakes Park

Joffre Lakes Park
Joffre Lakes Park Courtesy of Daniel Avram
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Bcpoli
Marty Moore
Jccf
Joffre Lakes Park
N’Quatqua
Lil’wat Nation
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