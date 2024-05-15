BC Ferries announces all-gender washrooms, free menstrual supplies for passengers

BC Ferries has announced it is investing in converting its bathrooms from traditionally separate mens’ and womens’ rooms to “inclusive” washrooms for “all genders.”

The publicly-owned, privately run company also pledged to supply menstrual products to all passengers, not just women.

Braille signage will also be added to help accessibility for the blind.

More than 300 existing public and staff washrooms on ferries and at terminals will be converted into these “all-gender” washrooms.

“These initiatives are more than just enhancements to our services; they represent our ongoing commitment to creating an inclusive environment that respects the diverse needs of all our customers,” wrote BC Ferries VP of public affairs and marketing Lindsay Matthews in a statement.

BC Ferries in its news release announcing the bathroom conversion said it was joining with the United Way’s “BC Period Promise” to supply all passengers with menstrual products onboard the ferries as well as at terminals.

The renovation is expected to be in full effect by spring 2025.