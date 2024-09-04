BC Ferries cancels dozens of sailings on busiest route due to engine issue on aging vessel

BC Ferries has announced that it has been forced to cancel dozens of sailings on the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route due to engine issues on the aging Queen of New Westminster.The cancellations began Tuesday and service is not expected to return to normal until Monday."Due to a mechanical difficulty with the main engine's propulsion system on the 60-year-old Queen of New Westminster, the following sailings between Swartz Bay (Victoria) – Tsawwassen (Vancouver) have been cancelled," BC Ferries wrote on its website, providing a list..BC Ferries explained that other sailings on the route were "expected to proceed as scheduled," but that updates would be provided should that change. Additional sailings departing Swartz Bay at 6 p.m. and departing Tsawwassen at 8 p.m. have been scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday."If you have a booking on one of these cancelled sailings, you will hear from our Customer Service Centre who will let you know if we can fit you on an alternate sailing later today, or if your booking must be cancelled," BC Ferries wrote. "In the case of a cancellation, we will refund your fees and/or fares.""We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of these cancellations."In 2023, BC Ferries saw an average of seven cancelled sailings per day, and in August, the service was plagued by cancellations and delays on numerous routes due to mechanical issues and staffing shortages. While little has been done to solve those problems, BC Ferries has revealed it will purchase new electric vessels from the Netherlands..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.