News

BC Ferries cancels dozens of sailings on busiest route due to engine issue on aging vessel

The cancellations began Tuesday and service is not expected to return to normal until Monday.
Queen of New Westminster
Queen of New WestminsterScreenshot: YouTube
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Victoria
Vancouver
Bcpoli
Bc Ferries
Cancellations
sailings
Tsawwassen
Swartz Bay
Queen of New Westminster
engine

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news