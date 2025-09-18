BC Ferries
BC FerriesPhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
News

BC Ferries says passenger-only services could play 'expanded role' in future system

Of BC Ferries' 25 existing routes, only one is car-free.
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bc
Vancouver
British Columbia
Vancouver Island
Bc Ferries
Sunshine Coast
passenger-only
routes
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news