BC ferry cancellations mount amid mechanical issues and high winds, exposing aging fleet strain

CALGARY — Travel disruptions are escalating for BC Ferries passengers after multiple sailings between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island were cancelled Monday, as mechanical failures and severe weather warnings combined to strain the system during a busy travel period.CTV News reports that four sailings on the Tsawwassen–Nanaimo (Duke Point) route were cancelled due to a vessel issue, starting with the 9 a.m. departure from Duke Point, followed by the 11:30 a.m. from Tsawwassen, the 2 p.m. from Duke Point, and the 4:30 p.m. sailing from Tsawwassen.BC Ferries said all other sailings on the route are expected to proceed, but the cancellations come after a chaotic Easter long weekend that saw multiple disruptions across the network.The ferry operator has been dealing with a series of ongoing operational challenges, including vessels out of service and earlier issues involving potable water systems. The Queen of Surrey, which was expected to return to service between Horseshoe Bay and the Sunshine Coast following a refit, was sidelined again after a steering problem emerged almost immediately..BC ferry union says it's 'not too late' to build ships at home .“Easter long weekend is always tough for us,” said BC Ferries spokesperson Ceilidh Marlow, noting it is the fourth-busiest long weekend of the year and coincides with the tail end of refit season, creating added pressure on available vessels.BC Ferries CEO Nicholas Jimenez previously acknowledged that recurring delays tied to out-of-service ships highlight the need for newer vessels and additional backup capacity..The ferry operator also warned of further potential disruptions Monday evening as strong winds move into the region.Sailings at risk of cancellation include the 8 p.m. departure from Swartz Bay and the 10 p.m. sailing from Tsawwassen, with the Spirit of Vancouver Island operating under precautionary limits following a recent mechanical issue.Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the South Coast, warning of wind gusts up to 70 km/h as a vigorous cold front moves through the region.The conditions could result in falling branches, flying debris and possible power outages.