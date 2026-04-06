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BC ferry cancellations mount amid mechanical issues and high winds, exposing aging fleet strain

Travel disruptions are escalating for BC Ferries passengers after multiple sailings between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island were cancelled Monday, as mechanical failures and severe weather warnings combined to strain the system during a busy travel period.
Travel disruptions are escalating for BC Ferries passengers after multiple sailings between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island were cancelled Monday, as mechanical failures and severe weather warnings combined to strain the system during a busy travel period.Screenshot: YouTube
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Bc
Vancouver Island
Bc Ferries
Metro Vancouver
Ferry
Bc Ferries Corp
Nicholas Jimenez
mechanical
Ceilidh Marlow

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