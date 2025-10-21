BC First Nations Leadership Council accuses politicians of 'stoking baseless fears' over Cowichan decision

British Columbia's First Nations Leadership Council has accused politicians of "stoking baseless fears" over a recent Supreme Court ruling that could put private property rights in jeopardy.A number of elected officials at both the municipal and provincial level have spoken out about the implications of the Cowichan decision, warning that it could have unintended consequences for ordinary land owners..Rustad urges Eby to 'immediately pause' title negotiations until Supreme Court clarifies Cowichan decision."It is [John] Rustad's selective discriminatory rhetoric that is a threat to British Columbia’s legal, social, and economic stability," Union of BC Indian Chiefs President Grand Chief Stewart Phillip said. "By stoking baseless fears and weaponizing recognition of the basic human rights of First Nations, Rustad — who personally voted in support of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act — once again reveals himself to be a hypocrite."He added that, "at this pivotal time in our collective history John Rustad and his rapidly disintegrating Conservative Caucus are the last ones British Columbians should be looking to for a rational, steady, stable voice."Phillip's sentiments were shared by First Nations Summit Political Executive Robert Phillips, who claimed that "the counter-factual and alarmist narratives being spun by Mr. Rustad, the Conservative Caucus, and Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie pose the greatest threat."The FNLC did not discuss the potential impact the ruling would have on non-indigenous residents, only mentioning that it upholds "First Nations' inherent and constitutional rights to their lands.".Rustad recently called on Premier David Eby to "immediately pause" negotiations between British Columbia and First Nations until the Supreme Court provides clarification.The BC Conservative leader urged the government to take things slow given that while the Cowichan decision "indicates that Aboriginal title may coexist with, and potentially supersede, fee-simple private ownership," the court did not make it clear whether that applied to privately held land.The initial claim was filed by a coalition of First Nations in 2019 in an attempt to regain control over ancestral territory along the Fraser River that is currently owned by the federal Crown, BC government, Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, Richmond, and private entities.In the Supreme Court ruling, Justice Barbara Young granted title to a portion of the land in question."In my view, aboriginal title currently lies beyond the land title system in British Columbia and the Land Titles Act does not apply to it," Young wrote. "It therefore cannot be said that a registered owner's title under the LTA is conclusive evidence that the registered owner is indefeasibly entitled to that land as against aboriginal title holders and claimants."