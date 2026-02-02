BC forestry review emphasizes governance restructuring over immediate solutions for struggling sector

The independent Provincial Forestry Advisory Council on Monday released its final report outlining a series of recommendations to the government. Chief among them were a transition to "co-governance" with First Nations and a shift away from centralized control towards "effective regional land stewardship.""Decades of incremental fixes have left us with a system that is overly complex, reactive, and misaligned with today’s ecological, social, and constitutional realities," PFAC wrote. "The findings make it clear: legacy systems can no longer support the economic, environmental, and social needs of the province."The group went on to suggest that "short-term, profit-driven interests cannot fulfill the generational commitment required for responsible land stewardship," and that "doing nothing is not an option." "Transitioning to area-based land management, supported by independent oversight and robust data systems and standards, will not be easy," PFAC added. "It will require a sustained effort, and a willingness to move beyond isolated fixes toward a coordinated approach. This is not about sacrificing economic opportunity, but about fostering stability where communities, ecosystems, and economies can thrive together."The BC Conservatives — who have repeatedly called out the provincial government for what they have deemed to be mismanagement of the forestry sector — were quick to argue that PFAC had its priorities mixed up."This report completely shatters any remaining hope that the government is serious about saving forestry," Forests Critic Ward Stamer lamented. "We didn’t need another study to tell us what industry has been saying for years. While mills close and workers lose their livelihoods, the NDP is focused on reshaping governance instead of fixing the system.".He questioned why "instead of streamlining permits or cutting red tape, this report actually recommends creating yet another oversight body," noting that it "barely addresses regulation or permitting in any meaningful way."Indigenous Relations Critic Scott McInnis added that "British Columbians were never told that Crown land would be governed through new co-governance structures developed behind closed doors," and that "if the government intends to fundamentally change how Crown land is governed under DRIPA, it owes the public transparency about what’s being negotiated, who is making decisions, and what authority is being transferred."He warned that reconciliation "cannot succeed without transparency or public understanding.""Forestry workers can't wait through another round of reports," Stamer concluded. "Without immediate action to address fibre access, permit delays, and cost pressures, the NDP is entrenching a DRIPA-driven approach that risks pushing forestry in British Columbia toward zero. This government is showing British Columbians that the needs of the few outweigh the needs of the many."The BC Greens, meanwhile, applauded PFAC's recommendations, claiming they offer a "monumental reset for BC's forests.""Mill closures, drought, climate change, tariffs, and wildfires have shaken workers and families, and devastated towns and ecosystems," MLA Rob Botterell said. "BC's forestry industry cannot continue to function the way it has, and we cannot risk another short-term fix."He went on to suggest that "corporate interests have guided this industry for too long," and that "nobody — from environmentalists to forestry companies — is happy with what’s happening with British Columbia’s forests."It wasn't all praise, however. The party questioned why the report did not directly address the issue of protecting old growth, and called on the government to ensure centuries-old forests remain safe in the future.