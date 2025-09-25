BC fugitive Rabih Alkhalil captured in Qatar after prison escape

A notorious Canadian gangster who broke out of a B.C. jail three years ago has been tracked down and arrested in Qatar.The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) and the RCMP’s Federal Policing Pacific Region confirmed Thursday that Rabih Alkhalil was captured overseas earlier this month while living under an alias.Alkhalil’s 2022 escape from the Coquitlam pretrial centre made national headlines after two men disguised as contractors helped him flee while he was standing trial for a 2012 Vancouver murder. Since then, he has also been convicted of first-degree murder in the same case, making it his second conviction for the charge..Police said the takedown came after years of work alongside Interpol and Qatar’s Ministry of Interior. “We are extremely grateful to the Ministry of Interior — Qatar for their assistance in the arrest of Rabih Alkhalil. Through their exceptional diligence, investigators ensured the apprehension of a dangerous fugitive who might otherwise still be outstanding today,” said Assistant Commissioner Manny Mann of CFSEU-BC.Chief Superintendent Stephen Lee of the RCMP’s Pacific Region added that the arrest demonstrates “exceptional cooperation and unwavering commitment” from law enforcement partners across borders..The case has been one of the most high-profile pursuits ever handled by the Bolo Program, a public awareness campaign for Canada’s most wanted fugitives.“Justice can finally be served,” said Bolo’s executive director, Max Langlois.Charges have already been laid against several men accused of helping Alkhalil’s escape. Earlier this month, one of them, John Potvin, was arrested in Spain on an international Red Notice.Canadian officials are now working to have Alkhalil returned to Canada to face justice..Due to a high level of spam content being posted, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.