BC gangster shot to death in Burnaby

Burnaby RCMP and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) are investigating a targeted shooting that claimed the life of a 28-year-old man Wednesday evening. The victim has been identified as Dilraj Singh Gill, of Vancouver.Police responded just before 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, to reports of shots fired near the 3700 block of Canada Way. Gill was found at the scene and, despite life-saving efforts, did not survive. Shortly afterward, officers discovered a vehicle ablaze on Buxton St., which investigators say is connected to the homicide.IHIT says Gill was known to police and the shooting appears linked to the ongoing BC gang conflict. Investigators are working with Burnaby RCMP, the Lower Mainland District Integrated Forensic Identification Service, and the BC Coroners Service to gather evidence and advance the case..Sgt. Freda Fong of IHIT called the incident “extremely troubling” for the community and emphasized the importance of witness cooperation. Authorities are seeking anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. in areas including Canada Way, Boundary Rd., Willingdon Ave., Buxton St., Royal Oak Ave., Forglen Dr., and Laurel St.Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or via email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.