Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
The British Columbia government urged people across the province to conserve water because of dry weather conditions.
“This is an extremely challenging time,” said BC Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Minister Bowinn Ma at a Monday press conference.
“This is immensely stressful.”
The BC government is asking people to take shorter showers and run full dish washers and washing machines. Ma said she could not recall BC experiencing this level of drought this early in the summer in recent memory.
Canada will have a cooler, unsettled summer due to changing ocean temperatures and a weakening La Nina dominating meteorological patterns for the past three years, according to a May weather forecast conducted by the Weather Network.
The weather forecast said Canadians can expect a come and go summer with periods of hot weather punctuated by cooler, wetter fronts which could result in stormy conditions across the country.
On the bright side, it could mean reduced risk of drought conditions, especially in Eastern Canada.
While Alberta and BC are expected to be warmer than normal, Weather Network chief meteorologist Chris Scott said he did not "anticipate the heat will be as relentless as what we have seen during many recent summers."
