The British Columbia government will be giving an $11 million grant to the Downtown Eastside SRO Collaborative Society (SRO-C) to help vulnerable people living in single room accommodations in Vancouver.
“Funding community-driven supports is another example of how our government is strengthening services and supporting the most vulnerable people living in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside,” said BC Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon in a press release.
“People living in SROs (single-room occupancies) know best how to support their fellow tenants and peers, and we are proud to help provide tools to support vital programming for fire safety and overdose prevention.”
The release said the grant will support tenant-based programming through training provided by the SRO-C over three years. In contrast to supportive housing models, SROs offer life skills training to tenants living in the buildings, allowing them to be participants in making their homes better places to live while strengthening connections to people.
It said more than 2,700 tenants in more than 50 SRO hotels are expected to be supported by these training programs. This funding will go towards cleaning and repairs for rooms and common areas; tenant committees and support for eviction prevention for each building; wellness checks, harm reduction, and overdose prevention and reversal; community kitchens for food services; indigenous cultural connections and support for Chinese seniors; and fire safety and extreme weather responses.
SRO-C Executive Director Wendy Pedersen called SROs “a last resort before homelessness.”
“Our tenant-based initiatives empower tenants to improve habitability and help their neighbours in their building,” said Pedersen.
“This makes their homes nicer, safer, and it helps prevent eviction into homelessness.”
This funding is part of the BC government’s ongoing work to create a comprehensive Downtown Eastside response plan. Through the plan, more than 100 people sheltering outside East Hastings Street accepted housing offers and moved into safe homes, while an additional 330 units are opening for people in the area.
“Ultimately, this funding is about people helping people,” said Kahlon.
More coordination, oversight, and accountability are needed to improve the poor living conditions in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, according to a November study conducted by the city’s police.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
