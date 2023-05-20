Homelessness hotel

Single room accommodation 

 Courtesy City of Vancouver

The British Columbia government will be giving an $11 million grant to the Downtown Eastside SRO Collaborative Society (SRO-C) to help vulnerable people living in single room accommodations in Vancouver. 

“Funding community-driven supports is another example of how our government is strengthening services and supporting the most vulnerable people living in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside,” said BC Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon in a press release. 

