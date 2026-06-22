B.C. government racks up $500K Helijet tab while hiking taxes

The B.C. government billed taxpayers more than half a million dollars for helicopter travel in 2024, according to records obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF).The records show provincial government offices spent a total of $511,233 on flights with luxury helicopter operator Helijet, prompting criticism from taxpayer advocates who say ministers and political staff should be using less expensive transportation options.“The government should be using B.C. Ferries wherever possible, not a luxury helicopter service,” said Carson Binda, B.C. director for the CTF. “With bills like these, Premier David Eby and his NDP staff aren’t even trying to use taxpayer money responsibly.”According to the records, ministerial offices accounted for $240,884 in Helijet expenses. The Ministry of Finance spent another $102,606, while Government Communications and Public Engagement spent $14,128.The Premier’s Office generated the largest bill, charging taxpayers $153,615 for Helijet travel.Binda said the spending comes at a time when the provincial government is increasing taxes and reducing some services.“Ministers and their staff shouldn’t be using fancy helicopters by default,” said Binda. “The money ministers wasted on Helijet could cover the total provincial tax bill for more than 150 B.C. families.”Helijet markets itself as a premium transportation service between Vancouver and Victoria, offering complimentary parking and passenger lounges stocked with wine, beer, coffee, tea and snacks.A one-way ticket between Vancouver and Victoria currently costs $519, while an adult walk-on fare aboard a B.C. Ferries vessel costs $21..“British Columbian families eat White Spot burgers or a bag of chips on the ferry,” said Binda. “The NDP’s partisan staffers are billing those same families for wine and beer in private helicopter terminals.”The spending revelations come as the Eby government’s latest budget increases income taxes and expands the provincial sales tax. According to provincial government estimates, those tax increases will cost a two-income family of four earning $100,000 approximately $450 next year.The budget also reduces or eliminates funding in several areas, including support programs for youth with autism, northern and rural tax credits and assisted-living facilities for seniors.The provincial government has not publicly commented on the Helijet expenditures.