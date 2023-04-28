The British Columbia government encouraged the City of Surrey to follow through on its transition from the RCMP to the Surrey Police Service (SPS), because it provides public safety for the city and throughout the province.
“Everyone deserves to be safe in their community and all British Columbians deserve secure, stable policing they can count on,” said BC Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth in a Friday press release.
“The people of Surrey are very frustrated by years of uncertainty over this debate, but we must move forward without reducing police presence when we need it the most.”
Farnworth called it “not the time to put public safety at risk in Surrey or in any community in the province.”
Surrey city council voted in November to keep the RCMP, inching toward Mayor Brenda Locke’s goal of axing the transition towards the SPS.
The nine Surrey councillors were presented with a motion to choose the RCMP or SPS to run policing in the city, and council voted 5-4 in favour of the former.
“Tonight’s vote not only affirms my promise to restore Surrey RCMP as police of jurisdiction, but it will finally reveal the costs of the transition, which will be made available to the public,” said Locke.
The recommendation comes after a systematic report by the director of police services about plans put forward by the City of Surrey, RCMP, and SPS. Farnworth confirmed the best way to achieve public safety — especially amid the ongoing RCMP vacancy challenges — is with a municipal police force.
The release said there are about 1,500 vacancies throughout BC. The report said Surrey reverting back to the RCMP would exacerbate the challenges faced by municipalities and indigenous communities by increasing demand for officers and aggravate public safety concerns.
It detailed how the transition to SPS can be undertaken. There are concerns about the RCMP’s current retention and recruitment challenges and outlines potential implications on its presence in other regions of the province if the transition is reversed.
The release went on to say the BC government offered financial support to the City of Surrey during the transition to ensure no additional costs to residents.
“This path forward will ensure safer policing for all regions of the province, including the people of Surrey, and provincial support will help keep them from paying significant property tax increases,” said Farnworth.
This ordeal comes after Grande Prairie, AB, city council approved the establishment of a municipal police service and a transition away from the RCMP on March 7.
The UCP gave Grande Prairie $9.7 million over two years toward the costs associated with starting a local police service.
“Grande Prairie city council believes transitioning to a municipal police service will best serve our community and create a more locally responsive policing solution with local oversight, addressing local needs,” said Grande Prairie Mayor Jackie Clayton.
The decision was made at the Grande Prairie city council meeting March 6 and follows an assessment on policing in the city. The assessment included a public consultation process, a review of existing policing methods, and the creation of a transition plan led by consulting agency MNP.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.