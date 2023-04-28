Surrey police

The Surrey Police Service is third largest municipal police agency in BC. 

 Courtesy Surrey Police Service

The British Columbia government encouraged the City of Surrey to follow through on its transition from the RCMP to the Surrey Police Service (SPS), because it provides public safety for the city and throughout the province. 

“Everyone deserves to be safe in their community and all British Columbians deserve secure, stable policing they can count on,” said BC Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth in a Friday press release. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.