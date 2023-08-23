Eby tells people not to travel to BC

BC RCMP officers watch smoke billowing smoke from nearby wildfire at checkpoint in the province.

 Courtesy RCMP

Travel restrictions for people staying in temporary accommodations due to wildfires in BC's southern interior have been lifted by the BC government, with the exception of West Kelowna.

“The order will be lifted for Kelowna, Kamloops, Oliver, Osoyoos, Penticton, and Vernon," as of Wednesday, said BC Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Minister, Bowinn Ma, in a statement. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

