B.C. government spends $3,900 on Amsterdam happy hour during European trip

British Columbia taxpayers were billed nearly $4,000 for a government-hosted happy hour in Amsterdam during a European trip by provincial officials, according to documents obtained through freedom-of-information requests.The spending, highlighted by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, shows the province paid about $3,900 for a “drink reception — happy hour” at a conference in the Netherlands.Carson Binda, the federation’s B.C. director, said the expense raises questions about the value taxpayers received.“It sure looks like a bunch of officials had a good time partying it up with taxpayers’ money, but what value did normal British Columbians get from this $3,900 happy hour bill?” Binda said. “And why did these politicians and bureaucrats decide to bill B.C. taxpayers another $600 so they could party it up on our dime for another 30 minutes?”Records show the event was hosted by the Ministry of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation through Trade and Invest British Columbia during a conference in Amsterdam. The reception hosted about 50 people and was held at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre..Invoices show the total cost reached approximately €2,457, or about $3,900 CAD — roughly $78 per attendee. Government officials also extended the reception from 1.5 hours to two hours, a decision that added nearly $600 to the bill.The event took place during a June 2025 European trip by then-economic development minister Diana Gibson, who travelled between June 8 and 13 to London, Amsterdam and Paris.Gibson was accompanied by Rick Glumac, the minister of state for artificial intelligence and new technologies.Proactive disclosure records show Gibson’s travel budget for the trip totalled $12,145, not including the Amsterdam reception. Glumac’s travel budget for the same European visit was listed at $10,269.Binda said the spending reflects a broader culture problem within government.“We need a culture change in Victoria because ministers and bureaucrats are blowing money on a happy hour in Holland while taxpayers back home struggle,” he said.Binda also called on Premier David Eby to tighten spending rules governing travel and hospitality expenses for politicians and bureaucrats.“Premier David Eby needs to change the rules to protect taxpayers from politicians and bureaucrats who want to use taxpayers’ money to live it up in other countries,” he said.