BC gov't prepping response to Cowichan Decision by 'speaking directly' to impacted residents

The BC government says its response to the Cowichan Decision will rely on testimony from those who own property in the impacted area of Richmond.There are around 150 fee simple properties located within the region claimed by First Nations, with 45 falling into the area where Aboriginal title was declared by the court."A representative from the BC government is engaging with residents as well as small business owners in the declared title area and the broader claim area," the premier's office told the Western Standard. "Efforts to engage with these members of the public include going door to door and speaking directly with homeowners.".EXCLUSIVE: Mortgage brokers sound alarm over Cowichan Decision's impact on landowners.The government acknowledged that it is "a time of uncertainty for people within the claim area and that many people have a lot of questions." "The aim is to provide these residents and business owners with a community contact who is available to provide information and for the Province to hear directly from people about any possible impacts resulting from the decision," the statement continued. "With permission of the resident, information provided may be considered by the Province as it considers how to respond to the judgment."In the event that a landowner is now home, a flier will be left at their door.The approach taken by the BC NDP faced criticism from the opposition..BC Conservative MLA Steve Kooner, whose riding includes the area in question, labelled the fliers "last-minute, vague, and non-committal.""After SIX YEARS of David Eby keeping British Columbians in the dark on his reckless policy which has put your private property at risk, he thinks it's now acceptable to order a top aide to lecture the very homeowners he abandoned," he lamented.The fliers encourage anyone with questions to call or text Kristine at 250-415-5832, or email richmond.outreach@gov.bc.ca..WATCH: Eby calls on landowners to provide evidence Cowichan Decision impacting ability to renew mortgages.The move comes not long after Premier David Eby called on landowners to provide evidence that the landmark court decision is impacting their ability to renew their mortgages.."I understand why people would be anxious; I would be anxious," Eby said, "but I wanna reassure people we are going to court, we're bringing forward any information that we have. Currently to date, we don't have any information that banks are reluctant to loan in relation to these properties and it'd be helpful for us — if that is in fact the case — to be able to get that information from homeowners."