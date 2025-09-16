BC gov't signs off on massive LNG project near Prince Rupert

The government of British Columbia has green-lit a massive new liquefied natural gas project.Victoria granted the indigenous-led Ksi Lisims LNG terminal its provincial environmental assessment certificate after nearly half a decade, paving the way for construction to kick off as early as this year."There’s never been a more critical time to diversify our economy and reduce reliance on the US, and BC is leading the way in Canada, with clean electricity, skilled workers and strong partnerships with First Nations," Premier David Eby said. "I want to congratulate Nisga'a Nation and their partners on this important project milestone and the opportunity it represents for the Nisga'a people and local communities."Nisga'a President Eva Clayton echoed his sentiments, declaring, "this is what reconciliation looks like: a modern Treaty Nation once on the sidelines of our economy, now leading a project that will help write the next chapter of a stronger, more resilient Canada."The terminal, which will be located 80 km north of Prince Rupert, is expected to produce 12 million tonnes of LNG per year, contributing up to $16.8 billion in GDP to the Canadian economy over 30 years and as much as $15.5 billion in BC. .It has been estimated that around 800 workers will be employed at the site during peak construction, with a maximum permanent workforce of 250.To comply with government regulations, the terminal must be net-zero ready by 2030. By connecting to BC Hydro's clean-electricity grid, the facility will be able to produce LNG with net-zero emissions, thus setting BC apart from other producers elsewhere in the world and giving Canada a competitive advantage in the export market."Ksi Lisims LNG is a game-changing opportunity for Canada: one that advances our shared goals of becoming an energy superpower, building economic resilience, and keeping our industry strong for the long term,” Rockies LNG President Charlotte Raggett added."The approval of this project is a defining moment: now is the time for us to come together and deliver on this vision. Our producers stand ready to seize this unique opportunity to secure the success of our sector and our country."During a press conference on Tuesday, Eby expressed hope that the Nisga'a's leadership would entice other First Nations to get involved in other such projects.