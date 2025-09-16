News

BC gov't signs off on massive LNG project near Prince Rupert

The Ksi Lisims terminal is expected to produce 12 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas per year.
Workers at a Canadian LNG terminal
Workers at a Canadian LNG terminalScreenshot: YouTube
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bcpoli
Prince Rupert
Bc Ndp
Premier David Eby
Ksi Lisims LNG terminal
Nisga'a Nation

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news