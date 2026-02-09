BC Greens scrap cooperation agreement with BC NDP, accuse Eby of 'flip-flopping and political cowardice'

VICTORIA — The BC Greens have announced they will not renew the Cooperation and Responsible Government Accord with the BC NDP.Leader Emily Lowan argued that the ruling party has failed to deliver on a number of commitments it made when the agreement was first signed in March 2025."If this government can’t keep the promises it signed, how can we trust it to keep any?" she said. "The BC Greens and British Columbians are not interested in more flip-flopping and political cowardice from Eby."Lowan suggested the crux of the problem was that the BC NDP has been "ceding their values to corporate interests." She cited rising wealth inequality and the rapidly increasing cost of living as evidence that the rich — not working people — were benefiting from the government's moves.She also took aim at the BC NDP's handling of reconciliation and plan to amend the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act following public backlash over the policy's implications, noting that "a government that is willing to weaken Indigenous rights for political expediency cannot expect our support.When the two parties signed CARGA, they agreed to collaborate on a number of priorities, including primary healthcare, public transit, and electoral reform. The BC Greens argued that the government has failed to address those issues — even when its own findings show a clear path of action..Premier Eby and his party promised, for example, to expand "frequent, reliable, and affordable transit" in areas such as the Sea-to-Sky and Vancouver Island. Since then, the BC Greens said, there has been "no concrete action that would put a single new bus on the road in 2026."On the issue of electoral reform, the BC NDP ignored an all-party Special Committee recommendation that a People’s Assembly be created to explore potential changes. Instead, Eby claimed "British Columbians are done with that conversation."The last referendum was held in 2018."Working people can't survive off promises and hand waving," Lowan warned. "Families who are struggling to find a home, access healthcare, or feed their kids don't care about yet another shelved report; they care about tangible action."Her sentiments were shared by MLAs Jeremy Valeriote and Rob Botterell, who represent West Vancouver-Sea to Sky and Saanich North and the Islands, respectively."This government is increasingly centralized, less collaborative, and less willing to work with partners," the former said. "We've seen it in legislation, in labour disputes, in failed consultations and reports not acted upon. In the legislature, this BC NDP has been closed to amendments and compromise."The BC NDP have a majority, meaning they can pass legislation — or call an election — without support from any other party. The BC Greens noted that while they don't want to head back to the polls, they may join forces with the BC Conservatives in a vote of confidence depending on the bill.