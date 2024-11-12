BC hardware store clerk hit in head with hatchet, then stabbed

It was not a good day at work for a employee of a hardware store in Quesnel.On Sunday at 4:30 p.m., a man attempted to steal several items from a hardware store in the 100 block of Reid Street in Quesnel. Staff attempted to intervene in the theft and the man pulled a hatchet and struck the staff member in the head. A physical struggle ensued between the suspect and staff at the store. The suspect pulled a large knife and stabbed the employee in the arm and then fled the store. The employee received a laceration to his head and arm.The suspect was later identified as 19-year-old David Wesley.On Monday, Wesley was arrested for the robbery and has been held in custody pending a future court date.Police would like to remind people to use caution when confronting individuals involved in criminal activity, says Sgt. Clay Kronebusch. They can be unpredictable and often carry weapons.