Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
British Columbia Health said it does not have any internal documents showing COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, according to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request obtained by the Western Standard.
“Although a thorough search was conducted, no records were located in response to your request,” said BC Ministry of Citizens’ Services senior FOI analyst Chantal Gibbs in a letter to an applicant.
“In addition to (BC Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry's) education, training, and lived experience, there is a broad range of publicly available source material on the evidence, information, advice, and studies used by the Provincial Health Officer to make decisions during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The applicant filed an FOI request asking BC Health for the scientific research relied upon by public health officials and the provincial health officer to conclude COVID-19 vaccines were safe and effective and evidence unvaccinated people are a health hazard. This search range was from Sept. 20, 2020 to Sept. 20, 2022.
The letter cited information from sources such as the BC Centre for Disease Control, Canadian government, and Public Health Agency of Canada confirming these vaccines were safe and effective.
Henry spoke to the evidence and science behind her decisions in her many briefings during the pandemic. These briefings can be viewed on the BC government’s YouTube channel.
The letter acknowledged BC Health has processed numerous FOI requests that contain additional information and materials around Henry’s decisions and public health orders during the pandemic.
Previous requests can be searched through the British Columbia Open Information Search Catalogue.
Recommended terms to use for the BC Open Information Search Catalogue were those such as gatherings and events, provincial health officer, and provincial health officer order.
The letter concluded by saying the file is now closed.
“You have the right to ask the Information and Privacy Commissioner to review this decision,” said Gibbs.
Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis (Haldimand—Norfolk, ON) called for Canada to launch a federal inquiry into Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines in October.
“Its executives sat in silence while trusted officials gave incorrect info to the public,” said Lewis.
“That’s just wrong.”
We need an inquiry. Politicians and health experts promised Canadians that the vax would prevent transmission. Pfizer admits it never tested for that. It’s executives sat in silence while trusted officials gave incorrect info to the public. That’s just wrong. https://t.co/b9BD0H0YFI
Dr. Bonnie is a JOKE . . . a WHO recruit that followed the WHO/CCP Covid Model.
The WHO is run by a Psychologist, an Ethiopian Marxist and pawn of the CCP.
Henry pretty much did everything the Opposite of correct . . .
How do I know ?
Canada killed almost 5 Xs more citizens per Million in 2020/2021 from Covid than did Sweden . . . What did Sweden do that worked so well?
They did NOTHING . . . kids went to school, businesses remained open. But they DID protect the Seniors and those with Health Issues . . . BC & Canada DID NOT ! ! !
Average age of the Covid Deaths in BC was about 78 . . .
Why not there is nothing to hide since they are safe and effective? Or is Dr. Bonnie worried that all her lies would come out.
