COVID-19 Vaccine Needle

COVID-19 vaccine needle 

 Courtesy Towfiqu Barbhuiya on Unsplash

British Columbia Health said it does not have any internal documents showing COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, according to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request obtained by the Western Standard

“Although a thorough search was conducted, no records were located in response to your request,” said BC Ministry of Citizens’ Services senior FOI analyst Chantal Gibbs in a letter to an applicant. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Left Coast
Left Coast

Dr. Bonnie is a JOKE . . . a WHO recruit that followed the WHO/CCP Covid Model.

The WHO is run by a Psychologist, an Ethiopian Marxist and pawn of the CCP.

Henry pretty much did everything the Opposite of correct . . .

How do I know ?

Canada killed almost 5 Xs more citizens per Million in 2020/2021 from Covid than did Sweden . . . What did Sweden do that worked so well?

They did NOTHING . . . kids went to school, businesses remained open. But they DID protect the Seniors and those with Health Issues . . . BC & Canada DID NOT ! ! !

Average age of the Covid Deaths in BC was about 78 . . .

Freedom fan
Freedom fan

Why not there is nothing to hide since they are safe and effective? Or is Dr. Bonnie worried that all her lies would come out.

