News

BC Highway Patrol concludes fatal school bus crash was tragic accident

BC Highway Patrol concludes fatal school bus crash was tragic accident
BC Highway Patrol concludes fatal school bus crash was tragic accidentCourtesy RCMP
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bcpoli
Bc Highway Patrol
100 Mile House
Lac La Hache
Cpl. Michael McLaughlin

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news