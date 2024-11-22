BC Highway Patrol concludes fatal school bus crash was tragic accident

The BC Highway Patrol has concluded its investigation into a devastating school bus crash near Lac La Hache, determining that the collision, which left more than 30 people injured and claimed the life of a pedestrian, was a tragic accident with no criminal intent.On June 21, a school bus carrying 31 children and four adults veered off Hwy. 97 into a ditch, causing injuries ranging from bruises to broken bones. The 60-year-old bus driver, a Cariboo resident, suffered serious injuries in the crash, which investigators attribute to a medical event.“There was no criminality associated with this tragic collision,” said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin of the BC Highway Patrol, noting that evidence, including in-car computer data, video footage, and witness statements, confirmed the findings.Following the bus crash, a separate tragedy occurred when a good Samaritan who stopped to assist, a man in his seventies, was fatally struck by an SUV. Police determined that the SUV driver, who was traveling below the speed limit, was unable to see the pedestrian due to a curve in the road. Investigators found no signs of impairment, distraction, or carelessness.BC Highway Patrol and victim services representatives met with families of the victims on Thursday at 100 Mile House Elementary School to share the results of the investigation and address questions. School District 27 has provided counseling services for affected students and encouraged them to seek support through their schools.“This collision deeply affected our small community,” said McLaughlin. “We want everyone to know that we examined every detail. While the outcome remains heartbreaking, at least they have answers about what happened.”The bus driver, still recovering from her injuries, will not face charges.