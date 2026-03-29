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BC Highway Patrol tickets driver who appeared asleep at wheel

A screenshot of police video that showed a driver who appeared to be asleep at the wheel of an electric vehicle during rush-hour traffic
A screenshot of police video that showed a driver who appeared to be asleep at the wheel of an electric vehicle during rush-hour trafficCourtesy BC Highway patrol
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Rcmp
Vancouver
Bcpoli
Bc Highway Patrol

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