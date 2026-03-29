BC Highway Patrol tickets driver who appeared asleep at wheel

A Metro Vancouver woman was pulled over on Hwy. 1 in Coquitlam last week after a BC Highway Patrol officer spotted her with her eyes closed and arms crossed while driving in rainy, slippery conditions.Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said the incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. on March 17, during the morning rush hour. “The driver appeared to be literally asleep at the wheel,” he said. The driver later told police she had simply “zoned out” but claimed she was alert and had her hands on the steering wheel. In-car video did not support her statement.The 37-year-old driver was issued two tickets: $368 for driving without due care and attention under section 144(1)(a) of the BC Motor Vehicle Act, and $138 for speeding against a posted highway sign under section 146(3).McLaughlin cautioned that while some electric vehicles feature self-driving modes, they are not legal to use in British Columbia. “You need to be fully awake, alert, focused, and in control of your vehicle at all times,” he said, emphasizing the dangers of relying on technology or losing focus while driving.