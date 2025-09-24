BC hiker falls off cliff; Life saved by tree growing on ledge

North Shore Rescue was called out Wednesday morning for an injured hiker trapped in steep terrain northwest of the Grouse Tram. The man told rescuers he had fallen 150 feet off a cliff and was saved by hitting a tree growing on a ledgeA full ground and air response was launched, with teams moving in from above and a helicopter searching from the air, said NSR on their Facebook page. The search proved difficult due to darkness and the rugged terrain. The hiker was eventually located after the flight team spotted a faint glow from his watch, his phone having died and with no other light source available.The man’s position on extremely steep terrain created significant challenges for the helicopter. Rescuers identified a hoist location on a ledge above the hiker, providing better rotor clearance. Ground teams established rope systems to provide safety and backup for technical equipment. Two hoist technicians were inserted, with one performing a 150-foot rappel to reach the hiker. He was secured with a Lezard system and harness before being hoisted to the helicopter.Investigators found the hiker had come to rest on a small ledge supported by a tree above a 100-foot vertical cliff, which likely prevented severe injury or death. How he landed on the ledge remains unclear.The operation highlighted several challenges, including limited rotor clearance, the need for full-length rope access, and the hiker’s precarious position over a vertical drop. Rescue teams were out of the field by 3 a.m.North Shore Rescue thanked Talon Helicopters, NV RCMP, Grouse Mountain staff, and ECC for their assistance.