News

BC Hudson's Bay stores can handle the heat

BC Hudson's Bay stores close due to ‘strain’ on HVAC during heat wave
BC Hudson's Bay stores close due to ‘strain’ on HVAC during heat waveCBC
Loading content, please wait...
British Columbia
West Vancouver
Greater Victoria
Hudson Bay Co. department stores
air conditioning systems
HVAC systems

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news