BC Hydro doubles advertising budget as electricity rates continue to climb

B.C. Hydro more than doubled its advertising budget this year while continuing to raise electricity rates for British Columbians, according to freedom of information records obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.The records show the Crown corporation plans to spend $8.2 million on advertising in 2026, up from $3.9 million in 2025 — a 108% increase in a single year.The increase comes as B.C. Hydro raised electricity rates by 3.75% on April 1 in each of the past two years. According to provincial estimates, the average household pays about $1,200 annually for electricity."A Crown corporation shouldn't be blowing millions advertising an essential utility that's a monopoly," said Carson Binda, the Canadian Taxpayers Federation's B.C. director."It definitely shouldn't be spending millions more on ads while raising rates on families."B.C. Hydro provides electricity to approximately 95% of British Columbians and operates as the province's primary electricity provider..According to the records, the utility has spent a total of $28.8 million on advertising over the past five years.The CTF pointed to promotional videos published on B.C. Hydro's YouTube channel, including Powering B.C.'s Potential, arguing they focus on promoting the utility rather than providing practical information such as energy conservation or public safety advice."Spending millions advertising the fact that British Columbians need electricity is a waste of money," Binda said."British Columbians already know we need the lights to turn on, so B.C. Hydro should focus on keeping rates low instead of self-promotion."The taxpayer advocacy group argues the utility should prioritize limiting costs for ratepayers rather than expanding its advertising campaigns.