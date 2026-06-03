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BC Hydro warns CleanBC goals conflict with grid reliability and power needs

A new filing by BC Hydro to the BC Utilities Commission (BCUC) reveals that the NDP government’s CleanBC policies are in conflict with the province’s growing electricity demand, grid reliability concerns and economic development.
A new filing by BC Hydro to the BC Utilities Commission (BCUC) reveals that the NDP government’s CleanBC policies are in conflict with the province’s growing electricity demand, grid reliability concerns and economic development.Maggie MacPherson/CBC
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Barry Penner
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