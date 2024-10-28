BC Hydro's Site C dam begins generating electricity

BC Hydro's Site C dam has begun generating electricity nearly ten years after crews first broke ground on the mega project.Only the first of six generating units at the Fort St. John facility has been switched on, with the remaining five set to follow suit by fall 2025.In a press release, BC Hydro explained that the generating units will become operational one by one, and can each provide over 180 megawatts of power to residents of the province."Once complete," the company added, "Site C will provide about 1,100 megawatts of capacity and produce about 5,100 gigawatt hours of electricity each year, adding about 8% more supply to British Columbia's electricity grid."Crews have been busy filling the reservoir, and at the time of opening it was more than 90% full. "Reservoir filling remains on-schedule to be completed later this fall," BC Hydro said. "The testing and commissioning work on the second generating unit is also underway."The corporation urged British Columbians to "stay out of the reservoir area during filling and for at least one year after filling is complete," due to "potential hazards on the reservoir, such as the surrounding land continuing to stabilize and floating vegetation debris."The project has been mired in controversy since its conception nearly 70 years ago, with government after government passing it up. It was only in 2010 under the BC Liberals that things actually got moving, with approval being granted in 2014.