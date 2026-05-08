BC illegal gaming house bust leads to 11 arrests, gun seizure and casino bans

An alleged illegal gaming operation in the Lower Mainland has led to the arrest of 11 people and the seizure of cash, vehicles, gambling equipment and a weapon fitted with a suppressor, according to police.The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia said its Joint Illegal Gaming Investigation Team launched a probe in November 2025 into a suspected illegal gaming house operating in Maple Ridge.The investigation culminated April 29 when officers executed multiple search warrants in Maple Ridge, Coquitlam and Surrey. The raids involved assistance from the Uniform Gang Enforcement Team, Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team, Independent Gambling Control Office, Surrey Police Service, Coquitlam RCMP and Maple Ridge RCMP.Police said 11 individuals were arrested during the coordinated operation and later released pending a charge assessment process.Among the items seized were a shotgun equipped with a suppressor, more than $34,000 in cash, three vehicles and a range of gambling-related equipment..The vehicles seized included a 2012 Dodge Caravan, a 2017 Range Rover and a 2024 Honda CR-V.Investigators also confiscated poker tables, custom casino-style chips, cards, ledgers and other gambling paraphernalia allegedly linked to the operation.The Independent Gambling Control Office and the illegal gaming investigation team also moved to secure casino bans against six of the individuals arrested. Those bans took effect April 30.Police say the investigation remains ongoing and charges are anticipated.“Illegal gaming houses are not harmless operations — they are often tied to organized crime and bring significant risks to public safety,” said Sgt. Sarbjit K. Sangha, media relations officer for CFSEU-BC..“These locations can become hubs for violence, exploitation, and other criminal activity, putting both patrons and surrounding communities in danger.”Authorities are encouraging the public to learn more about illegal gambling operations through the provincial awareness campaign Not Worth the Gamble.