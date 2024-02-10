BC indigenous businessman calls out woke policies

A BC indigenous businessman and senior think tank fellow has taken to social media to warn about the destruction he foresees from bad public policy.Chris Sankey, a resident of Prince Rupert BC and president of heavy construction company Blackfish Enterprises, condemned policies on drugs, transgenders, immigration and education in a post on LinkedIn."This isn't reconciliation," Sankey began, before listing a litany of issues."We can have two grams of cocaine on us and not be charged, shoot (heroin) and meth in parks while children are playing, sell fentanyl that kills people at an alarming rate, promote suicide, mutilate children, commit a crime & get away with it. Get caught in scandal after scandal & never pay the consequences by creating a distraction so no one notices. Allow 50-year-old mentally ill males into little girl's bathrooms & chant death to a race publicly & not be charged for hate crimes, but Canadians will be thrown in jail for helping people get out of poverty," Sankey wrote.The final phrase concerned a private member's bill by NDP MP Charlie Angus to ban positive communication on fossil fuels. On Twitter ("X"), Sankey promised, "I'm coming for you, Chuck baby. I'm going to ram reality down your throat." He added, "The only person who is going to be silenced on fossil fuels is you. I promise you that."Sankey's post on LinkedIn suggested the Liberal government was fast-tracking mass immigration to gain votes to the detriment of current Canadians."The list goes on. If you think by allowing millions of immigrants into Canada & fast tracking their Canadian citizenship for votes, so they can build an alliance with certain government parties while using indigenous people & our relationships with other black indigenous and people of colour to depopulate the white race, you are either ignorant or stupid. You can't be both. That would be an insult to monkeys," Sankey wrote.Sankey, a Coast Tsimshian, suggested that white people were under attack the same way indigenous people had been, evidently due to woke politics and UN sustainability goals."The truth is what's happening to white people today happened to indigenous people through residential schools. We were stripped of our rights, lost our identity, pushed us out of prime land, took our personal belongs, assets & culture. We were stripped of all necessities to live. Intimidation & belittling were used to make us feel less than, to a point we became ashamed of ourselves & culture. Isolated into small pockets of land where we could not travel & if we did, we were punished for it. Sound familiar?" asked Sankey."My kids are half white. My best friends are white. My brothers & sisters are both indigenous & white. Like thousands of us, my family is a mix of white & indigenous. So, when these woke mob idiots slam & attack white people, you are also attacking my family and friends and I will defend them with my life."Sankey said that mass immigration was a threat to Canadian and indigenous culture and self-determination."Two wrongs don't make a right. These people who pretend to be our friends, are not. The indigenous people's population was at one point growing 3x the national average. We are now at a standstill and it's new Canadians who will dominate our lands and population growth," Sankey said."Do you honestly believe that a Chinese kid, who comes to Canada after living in a country with a billion plus people gives a s*** about our culture? You people, indigenous and non-indigenous, have no idea the pain you are causing for the next generation."I am not against immigration. Everyone has a right to new beginnings and go after their dreams, but the way it is being handled is for one purpose and one purpose only, votes. It is wrong and it is taking our right to choose who we elect."Sankey suggested that the quality of education had been eroded, partly by the hijacking of history for political agendas."Our students are either not going to university or dropping out. The quality of higher learning has dwindled and more Canadians are electing not to go to post-secondary. We are killing education for our youth and allowing non-indigenous morons teach our history by using us as a weapon," Sankey wrote."Keep staying silent and watch as our communities are pushed to the brink."Sankey, who emphasizes on his Twitter ("X") profile that his opinions are solely his own, expressed support for Pierre Poilievre's stated opposition to puberty blockers for youth. He also condemned Poilievre's opponents on the issue and issued a warning to anyone who would approach his children on this."These bills attract pedophiles, predators & lunatics. Biology determines an individual's sexuality. My nephew knew he was gay at 11. I support him, proud of him & love him no matter what, but when activists force kids into this discussion, as a parent, that's where I drew the line."