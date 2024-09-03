BC indigenous council 'coming for everything our ancestors were denied'

The BC First Nations Justice Council released a report Tuesday, highlighting their desire to pursue everything their ancestors did not receive.The What We Heard Report summarized the 3rd Annual First Nations Justice Forum held April 8-10 in Vancouver. The report by BCFNJC is accompanied by video lectures from the event that legal professionals may use to fulfill the Law Society of British Columbia’s accredited Continuing Professional Development requirements.“Over half of the forum attendees were community members and BCFNJC is proud that the What We Heard Report reflects their wisdom, gifts, and what they envision for their nations and people. Their voices echoed loudly and resolutely as they shared that trust is key for justice reform. We must earn their trust and trust in their processes, systems, and laws,” stated Kory Wilson, BCFNJC Chair.“As Chief Don Tom, Union of BC Indian Chiefs Vice-President shared in his opening remarks, ‘We’re coming for everything our ancestors were denied.’ Rightsholders are making their ancestors proud as they rectify past injustices. It is our duty to work with and trust in them. We can start by learning from their stories and experiences centered in the What We Hear Report," Wilson added.In the gathering, indigenous leaders, elders, justice partners, and community members came together in the spirit and theme of “collaboration” to hold up and advance the BC First Nations Justice Strategy. Participants discussed community justice priorities, and were updated on the strategy’s progress.Plenary presentations also allowed attendees to hear from panels of First Nations leaders, subject matter experts, and government partners on relevant justice topics – from policing and diversion to indigenous laws in child protection and tripartite collaboration with provincial and federal governments. These plenary sessions were filmed and are now available as accredited CPD video lectures.“The What We Heard Report honours and weaves together the voices, stories, and insights shared by Rightsholders into a powerful tool that will teach, inspire, and guide,” stated Amanda Carling, CEO of BCFNJC. “The report will not only inform ongoing justice work but will be used alongside our CPD video lectures to call in lawyers and legal professionals so they can truly understand what the BC First Nations Justice Strategy is about. Improving the justice outcomes for Indigenous people requires the support of everyone.”The forum was filled with tailored workshops and breakout sessions focused on gathering community insights on specific areas of work under the Strategy, including the Indigenous Women’s Justice Plan, diversion and community-based justice programming, public legal education, and much more.“An undeniable truth that echoed throughout the Forum is the profound need for courage. It takes institutional courage for people to demonstrate empathy, to show they care, to listen to the stories, and to help get people in need the resources and supports. This courage is what is needed for our communities.” stated Boyd Peters, BCFNJC Vice-Chair.“BCNFJC will continue working with First Nations communities and Indigenous people across BC to empower those working within the justice system, including law enforcement officials, legal practitioners, and members of the judiciary, to confidently take a proactive stance and embody this courage," Peters added.The Justice Forum was made possible with the support of the 200+ indigenous bands in BC, and the Law Foundation of BC who was the primary funder. A 4th annual Justice Forum is planned for Fall 2025..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.