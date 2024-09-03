The What We Heard Report captured the content of meetings held by the BC First Nations Justice Forum in April
The What We Heard Report captured the content of meetings held by the BC First Nations Justice Forum in AprilBCFNJF
News

BC indigenous council 'coming for everything our ancestors were denied'

Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Kory Wilson
BC First Nations Justice Council (BCFNJC)
Chief Don Tom
Union of BC Indian Chiefs (UBCIC)
What We Hear Report
Boyd Peters
Law Society of British Columbia
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news