News

BC judge halts woman's MAiD procedure day before scheduled death

She and her partner had been informed that the akathisia was treatable, and that her symptoms could subside in as little as a few months.
Hospital bed
Hospital bedSource: Unsplash
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bc
Maid
Medical Assistance In Dying
Dr. Ellen Wiebe
Justice Simon Coval

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news