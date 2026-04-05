BC launches first slow down move over month to protect roadside workers

For the first time ever in BC, the month of April is being dedicated by police agencies province-wide to the “Slow Down, Move Over” campaign.Throughout April, motorists are being reminded to use the “70/40 rule” whenever they see vehicles with flashing amber, red, or blue lights. The 70/40 rule is an easy way to remember to Slow Down and Move Over:When the normal speed limit is 80 km/h or higher, drivers must slow down to 70 km/h or less,When the normal speed limit is below 80 km/h, drivers must slow down to 40 km/h or less.“Slow Down, Move Over is not just being polite, it’s the law,” says Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol. “The BC Motor Vehicle Act Regulations require drivers to slow down and move into the furthest lane of traffic away from stopped vehicles that have activated flashing red, blue, or amber lights.” Section 47.02 of the BC Motor Vehicle Act Regulations (the Slow Down, Move Over law) applies for:Construction vehicles,Tow trucks,Utility and maintenance vehicles,Police, fire and ambulance.The penalty for disobeying the Slow Down, Move Over law is $173.“We need to change driving culture so that drivers slow down to 70 at highway speeds, or 40 in most municipalities, whenever they see flashing yellow, red, or blue lights,” says McLaughlin. “We have made some progress in making conditions safer for roadside workers, but we still need to do much better.”