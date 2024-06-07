BC lawyers say sheriff shortage 'crisis' delaying criminal cases

The Trial Lawyers Association of British Columbia (TLABC) is sounding the alarm on a critical shortage of sheriffs in the province, causing significant delays in the justice system. The shortage, highlighted in recent media reports, has impacted criminal cases, compromising courtroom safety and prompting calls for urgent action from the provincial government.Two high-profile cases were delayed on May 27 due to the unavailability of sheriffs, leaving lawyers and prosecutors idle. This is not an isolated incident, with courtroom closures due to sheriff shortages becoming increasingly common across the province.TLABC President Michael Elliott emphasized the severity of the issue, stating that the delay in cases undermines the constitutional rights of the accused and denies victims and their families justice. The shortage compounds existing challenges in the justice system, including underfunding of legal aid services by $100 million annually.The TLABC urges the government to prioritize sheriff recruitment and training and conduct a comprehensive review of legal aid services to ensure access to justice for all British Columbians. The association warns that the current state of affairs is unacceptable and demands immediate action to restore public confidence in the judicial system.