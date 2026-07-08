BC MAiD oversight review flags thousands of case errors

According to a BC MAiD oversight report, the BC government reported thousands of MAiD case errors in 2024.As reported by Canadian Catholic News which obtained the BC Health Ministry's Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) Oversight 2024 Year End Report, more than half of euthanasia cases in BC required follow-up by BC's MAiD oversight unit.Of the 4,169 MAiD request cases reported in 2024 in the province, almost 52% of them, or 2,807, had "outcomes of cases required follow-up" by oversight.The report claims "follow-up" means obtaining missing information or clarifying existing information from medical practitioners. .Of these reported error cases, 12.5%, or 353, "required education to practitioners and pharmacists," to understand the "legal requirements and professional standards" for MAiD after they already qualified and administered euthanasia to people.Of the 4,169 cases in 2024, 72% of these individuals died from MAiD, 23% died from other causes, 4% were found ineligible to access it, and 1.4% of people withdrew their request.These statistics are similar to those in 2023, when BC Catholic found of the 3,808 MAiD cases that year, 2,833 included errors in their management, including "reporting issues," and "completion errors" in paperwork, leading to reviews in oversight. The lack of adequate oversight by practitioners administering MAiD is something the Special Joint Parliamentary Committee on Medical Assistance in Dying mentioned in its report recommending the feds should not expand MAiD for patients whose sole underlying medical condition is mental illness. .Committee co-chair Liberal MP Marcus Powlowski wrote a "supplementary opinion" in the report, in which he stated he "heard disturbing stories of questionable conduct by some MAiD providers."“It is not hard to conclude that some providers take an exceedingly expansive interpretation” of MAiD-eligibility rules and exhibit “a seemingly cavalier attitude towards end of a life,” Powlowski stated.He declared the committee had heard "scant, if any evidence" to prove regulatory bodies for MAiD "provide adequate safeguards" or have "seriously pursued allegations of misconduct by MAiD providers."“Several witnesses suggested the criminal system, the medical colleges, and at times the government ministries responsible for MAiD provision … all allegedly treat enforcement as someone else’s responsibility,” he stated.